After months of investigation, four men have been charged in connection to a Sioux Falls shooting death.

4 arrested in connection to 2022 shooting death

Cynthia Lomax says she is feeling happy and that the news brought her relief.

Cynthia Lomax on late husband: ‘I know he’s with us in spirit’

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a devastating fire in Lake Norden Wednesday morning.

Lake Norden fire devastates the community

Police in Spearfish say mountain lions have been seen in the southern part of town.

Mountain lions spotted in Spearfish

This winter’s snow will have plenty of staying power through the spring and even into summer.

Snowballs & fireworks for the Fourth

The Kingswood Rummage Sale is now underway with over 500 sales to check out.

500 sales in the 46th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale

Wednesday morning, the Pierre Police Department and City Animal Control received a report of cows running loose in town.

Cows on the run in Hughes County

Futurecast shows temperatures warming nicely this afternoon with highs into the 70s and lower 80s. 

Shower and thunderstorm chances ahead for KELOLAND

