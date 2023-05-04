SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

After months of investigation, four men have been charged in connection to a Sioux Falls shooting death.

Cynthia Lomax says she is feeling happy and that the news brought her relief.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a devastating fire in Lake Norden Wednesday morning.

Police in Spearfish say mountain lions have been seen in the southern part of town.

This winter’s snow will have plenty of staying power through the spring and even into summer.

The Kingswood Rummage Sale is now underway with over 500 sales to check out.

Wednesday morning, the Pierre Police Department and City Animal Control received a report of cows running loose in town.

Futurecast shows temperatures warming nicely this afternoon with highs into the 70s and lower 80s.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.