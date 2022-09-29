SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29.

Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go.

The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

A 33-year old Sioux Falls man was arrested following a standoff with police.

Authorities have identified the pilot and lone occupant who died in a small aircraft crash northwest of Yankton Tuesday.

A mom from Madison is closely watching it’s path because her 21-year-old daughter is currently in Orlando for the Disney College Program.

Six members of AmeriCorps are helping clean up Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls.

Earlier this week, the USDA announced it will be providing $20 million dollars cost-share disaster assistance to help ag producers in South Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky rebuild grain storage.

1,400 bison at Custer State Park are being rounded up this week.

