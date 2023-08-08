SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

We’re learning details about a weekend stabbing at a house party in Sioux Falls that sent four teenagers to the hospital. Police were called to the home early Saturday morning on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say an argument broke out and the suspect pulled out a knife.

South Dakota will not seek the death penalty against a man charged with the murder of a Dakota Dunes woman.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of flipping a man off a 2nd story balcony. Police say two men were outside party at an apartment on North Cliff Avenue on Friday night.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the missing persons case of Morgan Bauer. Bauer was 19-years-old when she moved from Aberdeen and went missing in Georgia in 2016.

The heavy rain over the weekend was too much for some northwest Iowa farmers who are now dealing with flooded fields.

If you’ve taken a walk or drive through the southeast part of the state, you may have noticed something odd — trees changing color in mid-summer. According to a pair of experts we spoke with, this color change is a sign of stress on trees — it’s caused in large part by the drought.

