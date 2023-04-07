SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 7. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police have provided an update on an assault that’s left a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews are working to rerail cars after train cars derailed partially onto Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday night.

It’s a cold start to the morning, but the promise of warmer days ahead is the big weather story this Good Friday.

Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday by the Biden administration.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday said he “was advised” that he did not have to disclose a series of trips reportedly paid for by a Republican mega-donor.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.