SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars, charged with murdering a Sioux Falls man last summer.

The mayor says the Lake Norden fire station and ambulance site was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

There is plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Winds are staying light as we head through the afternoon.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender state lawmaker silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, was barred from returning to the Montana House floor in a Tuesday court ruling that came just hours before the Legislature wrapped up its biennial session.

A Republican lawmaker in Minnesota appeared without a shirt during a Zoom meeting of the Office of the Legislative Auditor on Monday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.