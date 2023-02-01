SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A senate committee in Pierre is seeking that suspended Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller be censured but also reinstated.

David Suarez was sentenced to 5-years suspended on one count of possession of child pornography, meaning he won’t go to prison.

A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday.

Funeral services are being held today for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who died last month, three days after he was stopped by police and brutally beaten.

A cold front late tonight and tomorrow morning will bring in colder air for tomorrow.  It will most likely end up being one of those days with falling temperatures. 

