SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.

A former child care worker accused of having sexual contact with children faced a judge on Monday. 26-year-old Chris Phoumy pleaded not guilty to nine counts involving six victims at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy.

Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston.

Firefighters in Wessington Springs had a busy day fighting two fires near town.

Homeless facilities in Rapid City are gearing up for their busy season during the cooler months.

A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.

Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years.

Mostly clear skies to start the day will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be close to average with 50s and 60s being common. It will become a little breezy with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.