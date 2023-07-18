SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning after threatening to kill two painters over the weekend.

18-year-old arrested after weekend assault

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is alerting the public about the pending release of a registered sex offender.

DOC issues notice of high-risk inmate release

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in central Sioux Falls last night.

Police respond to bicycle vs. car crash in central Sioux Falls

Many communities in KELOLAND are dealing with a child care shortage.

Fundraising underway for child care center in Luverne

NFL training camp kicks off next week and a former Washington High school and Iowa Hawkeye football player will be reporting to the Denver Broncos.

Seth Benson tackles a shot at playing in the NFL

The South Dakota Department of Transportation had a special visitor at its office in Pierre.

Mule deer spotted outside SDDOT office doors

After morning storms in south central South Dakota, skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures range from 90 in Pierre to the 70s in eastern KELOLAND.

Small Chance At Rain Before The Heat Moves In

