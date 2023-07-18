SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning after threatening to kill two painters over the weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is alerting the public about the pending release of a registered sex offender.

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in central Sioux Falls last night.

Many communities in KELOLAND are dealing with a child care shortage.

NFL training camp kicks off next week and a former Washington High school and Iowa Hawkeye football player will be reporting to the Denver Broncos.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation had a special visitor at its office in Pierre.

After morning storms in south central South Dakota, skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures range from 90 in Pierre to the 70s in eastern KELOLAND.

