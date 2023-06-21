SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 21. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A man with a long criminal history is accused of robbing a Sioux Falls casino and raping a woman who worked there.

The Aberdeen Police Department posted this Ring surveillance video in hopes of finding these individuals.

The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family.

With time running out, there is a glimmer of hope in the search for a missing submersible with five people on board. Rescue crews have detected underwater noises.

The pattern on Futurecast shows repeat rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the northern plains. The main low-pressure center will move east on Saturday.

