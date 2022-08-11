SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police say they have arrested Tanner Turkey, the man who was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls Police are searching for another man involved in a different shooting Wednesday morning. Authorities say Elliot Jay Bird stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue.

Five people have been charged in connection with the murder of a girl in Oglala Lakota County. Investigators say 27-year-old Tyson White Plume killed the girl in February.

A man who took part in the 1995 murder of Mary K. Ross will not be getting a chance at parole. Eric Coon, who is serving life in prison for his role in the killing, was granted a full hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Fair visitors are getting one step closer to the farm, thanks to an exhibit at the Sioux Empire Fair.

If you’re in the market for hunting or fishing gear, the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls has an event designed specifically for you.

