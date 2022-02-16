SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Watertown were called to a downtown fire station on a report of an armed man who appeared to be intoxicated and was threatening to take his own life.

Man with airsoft gun arrested at Watertown fire station

A tense situation for neighbors on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Heavy police presence in eastern Sioux Falls

A man wanted for multiple assaults in Minnehaha County is now accused of driving under the influence and crashing into several cars.

Wanted man crashes while fleeing police

The Sioux Falls City Council decided on Tuesday night to advance an ordinance that would give $2,000 to nearly all full-time city employees.

City Council advances $2K pay boost for city employees

A Sioux falls couple celebrated their 108th wedding anniversary this past Valentine’s Day.

Couple celebrates wedding anniversaries in unique way

The Sioux Falls Stampede will host their biggest promotion of the season with Saturday’s 15th annual Wiener Dog Races.

Stampede set to transform into Fighting Wiener Dogs

