SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, February 16.

Police in Watertown were called to a downtown fire station on a report of an armed man who appeared to be intoxicated and was threatening to take his own life.

A tense situation for neighbors on the east side of Sioux Falls.

A man wanted for multiple assaults in Minnehaha County is now accused of driving under the influence and crashing into several cars.

The Sioux Falls City Council decided on Tuesday night to advance an ordinance that would give $2,000 to nearly all full-time city employees.

A Sioux falls couple celebrated their 108th wedding anniversary this past Valentine’s Day.

The Sioux Falls Stampede will host their biggest promotion of the season with Saturday’s 15th annual Wiener Dog Races.

