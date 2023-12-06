SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A family in the Dell Rapids area heard a noise coming from the attached garage. When they went to check it out, they were confronted by a man with a gun.

Burglary investigation leads to arrest in Minnehaha County

The city of Sioux Falls will soon have a new Transit Provider.

New transit provider to take over in Sioux Falls next year

Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime-time television with such topical hits as “All in the Family” and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.

Norman Lear, iconic producer of ‘All in the Family,’ dies at 101

A cold front will bring cooler weather Friday, a trend that will continue into the weekend. However, temperatures should remain at or above normal even into next week.

Record or near record highs forecast in KELOLAND

