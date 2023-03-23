SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Four more cases, including two involving people sentenced to prison for killing someone in Sioux Falls, were heard by the South Dakota Supreme Court at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the campus of South Dakota State University.

It is another chilly day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are well below average, with teens and 20s in northeastern KELOLAND, and 30s in the southeast, central, and western South Dakota.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed several LGBTQ bills into law on Wednesday. One would require all students to only use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned to at birth.

The Nebraska Legislature voted Thursday to advance a contentious bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, despite threats from some lawmakers that they would filibuster the rest of the session.

