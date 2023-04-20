SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through Thursday by House Republicans checking off another high-profile item on their social agenda.

Heavy snowflakes were falling in Sioux Falls over the noon hour, while some areas in northeastern South Dakota are in winter weather advisories.

This afternoon has temperatures well below average for this time of year. The normal high temperatures today is around 60°. Much of KELOLAND is struggling to reach in the 40s.

Two men are facing charges following an early morning stabbing.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.