SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 18. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Apple Tree has announced that their western location will remain open.

If you see a lot of smoke in the air on Monday in Sioux Falls, don’t be alarmed.

In a month that has not looked or felt like how it typically does, today was a rare example of what December has to offer…for some of us, at least.

The South Dakota Supreme Court received the brief Friday afternoon from the state attorney general regarding legislator conflicts of interest.

All election ballots would be counted by hand under a proposal that could go to North Dakota voters, potentially achieving a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but dismaying election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors.

