SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street.

According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, 54-year-old Damon Aberle’s last known location was Dupree, South Dakota on Friday, January 13.

The “Help not Harm” bill introduced by Representative Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) and Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) seeks to prohibit doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones, performing genital surgery on children and “interfering with healthy puberty.”

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico says a Republican candidate who lost his bid for a state house seat in the November elections, is the man behind a series of shootings at the homes of elected Democrats.

A storm system will move through Kansas on Wednesday to bring an increasing threat for snow for the southern half of KELOLAND.

