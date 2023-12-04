SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at an apartment building in Mission last week.

Firefighters from multiple departments were kept busy over the weekend with a fire at a Turner County dairy.

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash north of Freeman over the weekend.

Since 1980, Project Car has provided close to 900 thousand free rides to people here in Sioux Falls.

This Christmas you could spread a little extra cheer to kids and families in the area at Bluepeak in Sioux Falls.

For the last 11 years, the Shriners have hosted Christmas events for patients and their families.

Foggy conditions are greeting many in eastern KELOLAND this morning.

