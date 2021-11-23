Apartment fire; Sioux Falls man arrested in pursuit; going home for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to a fire in the southwest part of the city early this morning.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a chase that started in Union County.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 missing boys.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and college students are preparing for their Thanksgiving Breaks. Last year, college students did not return to campus after the break, taking their final exams online. But this year, they will returning back to in-person finals as they have more to returned to a more normal college experience. Returning to normal is important for the student’s education.

South Dakota will once again have a presence in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. This year, the state Department of Tourism’s ”Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will host country music star Chris Lane. You can watch the parade on KELO-TV starting at 8 a.m. central time on Thursday.