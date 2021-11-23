Apartment fire; Sioux Falls man arrested in pursuit; going home for the holidays

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to a fire in the southwest part of the city early this morning.

Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a chase that started in Union County.

Man arrested after pursuit crosses into Iowa, ends in rural South Dakota

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 missing boys.

Police in Rapid City need help locating missing 12-year-old
Police in Rapid City searching for 13-year-old

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and college students are preparing for their Thanksgiving Breaks. Last year, college students did not return to campus after the break, taking their final exams online. But this year, they will returning back to in-person finals as they have more to returned to a more normal college experience. Returning to normal is important for the student’s education.

How college students can safely go home for the holidays

South Dakota will once again have a presence in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. This year, the state Department of Tourism’s ”Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will host country music star Chris Lane. You can watch the parade on KELO-TV starting at 8 a.m. central time on Thursday.

Chris Lane to appear on South Dakota float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 