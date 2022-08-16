SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.

Leon Lakota was a firefighter for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, loved riding his bike, and was always there to help and support his family.

Nearly two dozen animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week.

Last week, KELOLAND News was given an exclusive tour of Genesis Farms, a cannabis cultivation and production facility in Box Elder.

Old windows in Mitchell are getting a creative upgrade. The Mitchell Area Council of the Arts is asking people to design artwork to be turned into window clings for a downtown building.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation offers hundreds of activities during every season of the year.

Monday morning, more than a dozen girls spent an hour on the basketball court learning the basics of the game at Kenny Anderson Community Center.

The Denny Sanford Premier center is announcing a new concert for this winter. Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch will take the stage in Sioux Falls on December 10.

