SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 17. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Two persons were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of male this morning in northeastern Rapid City, police said.

Police arrested three people on 35 counts each of cruelty to animals after 35 animals were found living in hazardous conditions in Brookings.

84 South Dakota National Guard troops have returned from a 9-month deployment in the Persian Gulf.

The Whittier neighborhood hosted their second-ever night market. Tanette Esquibel never thought her Indian Tacos would sell so quickly.

Saturday morning hundreds of people gathered at the Levitt in Sioux Falls for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.