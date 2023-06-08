SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 7. Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The GO.

Three bats in Sioux Falls have tested positive for rabies in 2023. The Department of Animal Control is now reminding pet owners to get their animals vaccinated.

Wildfires in Canada have caused poor air quality and smoky skies across several U.S. metros for days. On Wednesday, the air quality in New York City was ranked the worst in the world.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures continue. Winds have been light throughout the day. This afternoon has had pop-up rain and thundershowers in central and western South Dakota.

People in Rapid City have a chance to discuss the regional airport’s plan to improve transportation to and from the airport.

There are more bridge dedication ceremonies coming up this month to rename bridges in honor of local servicemen and women.

The city continues to usher in another visible stage of growth, as South Veterans Parkway construction begins June 8.

