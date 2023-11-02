SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 2. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

We have an update on an animal abuse case in Brookings, allegedly involving 35 cats and dogs.

Deputies from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and senior politicians from around the world agreed Thursday at a U.K. summit on the importance — if not the details — of containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Donald Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he never worked on his father’s financial statements, the documents now at the heart of the civil fraud trial that threatens former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

Israeli troops advanced toward Gaza City on Thursday, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. With no end in sight after weeks of heavy fighting, U.S. and Arab mediators intensified efforts to ease Israel’s siege of the Hamas-ruled enclave and called for at least a brief halt to the hostilities in order to aid civilians.

