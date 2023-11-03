SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s November 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We have an update on an animal abuse case in Brookings, allegedly involving 35 cats and dogs.

Animal abusers sentenced

A person is in custody following threats made to the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

1 arrested following threats to Sisseton Wahpeton tribe

A South Dakota man is accused of convincing girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct and then recording it on the popular app.

Rapid City man arrested for sexual exploitation on Snapchat

Sometimes, the worst behavior in one person can bring out the best in others. That’s what happened at a Sioux Falls home.

Selfless kids replace stolen Halloween candy with some of their own

Now that we’ve made it through Halloween it’s on to the next holiday and that’s Thanksgiving.

Barrel House donating 250 turkeys with all the trimmings to families in need

The late Bobby Knight leaves behind a mixed basketball legacy as a successful, intense competitor whose outbursts eventually cost him his career.

Legends for Kids volunteer remembers Bob Knight, not always fondly

The clouds are thicker today as you can see on the morning satellite picture. They are moving fast with the jet stream winds.

Mild forecast ahead this weekend

