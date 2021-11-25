Amendment A ruling; rollover crash in Sioux Falls; serving Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Thanksgiving! It’s Thursday, November 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s Supreme Court released its ruling on recreational marijuana Wednesday. The Justices voted 4-1 against Amendment A saying it went against the state Constitution.

Gov. Noem tweeted about it, saying quote — South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter.

Sioux Falls authorities were called to a rollover crash in the northeast part of the city late Wednesday night. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells KELOLAND News at least 4 people were in the car at the time.

A woman was arrested following a crash northwest of Parker. The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy was called to the crash just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A Native American restaurant is serving a traditional Thanksgiving lunch at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House today.

You don’t usually think of Thanksgiving and pizza. But once again the owners of Boss’s Pizza on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls are preparing to share with others. They will be handing out nearly 1,000 meals today.

