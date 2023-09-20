SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 20. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

An Algona police officer who was killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a hero Wednesday, as his community says goodbye in a public funeral service.

We’ve had some scattered showers in central and western KELOLAND today, but eastern portions of the region have stayed dry and warm once more. That trend, however, will likely end quickly for our East River communities.

Parents can do more than they might think to help their children avoid the mounting student loan debt plaguing millions of Americans.

There are changes coming to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – also known as FAFSA – for the 2024 school year.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.