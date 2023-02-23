SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back open. But travelers will still want to check ahead before heading to the airport.

Florida police say a gunman accused of killing a woman in the Orlando area returned to the neighborhood hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old child.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said that the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are feeling “forgotten” in the wake of the train derailment in the town that caused toxic chemicals to spill in the area.

The pattern ahead for early next week will be sending another storm into the plains. This one will be much warmer with mainly rain potential.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.