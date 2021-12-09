AirPods lead to 17 guns seized; missing cat scam; shop with a cop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A part of I-29 had to be shut down Wednesday afternoon when a SUV caught fire.

If you have a gun in your car right now, police say you should bring it inside or at the very least lock it up. Sioux Falls police recovered 17 stolen guns from a house in the 200 block of Summit Avenue.

Be careful posting pictures of your lost pets on social media. That’s the warning from Cassie Thompson, who lost her cat, Oreo a few months ago.

Students at USD have been busy preparing for and taking their final exams this week. Although it is good to study hard during this time, it is also important to make sure to take breaks and recharge.

You may notice some extra police officers at the Empire Mall this weekend.

A South Dakota DJ is taking his radio show to the stage.

