SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to know for On the Go at 4 p.m. Friday, January 5.

Four crew members on an Air Force B-1-B Lancer were able to safely eject when the bomber crashed while attempting to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base last night.

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a shooting in a town near the South Dakota border.

Rapid City Police are investigating a casino robbery.

Authorities say a man walked into a casino on Jackson Boulevard just before two o’clock this morning.

With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits

Temperatures have been slightly above normal this afternoon. Winds have been light out of the south, but they are switching and becoming stronger in western South Dakota.