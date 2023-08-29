SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 29. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The city of Sioux Falls can’t sell the taxidermy specimens from the Delbridge Natural History Museum and if it gives them away, they need to stay in South Dakota, city officials said in a Tuesday news conference.

Not only did John and Mary Bucknell lose their home in the fire, but several of their vehicles were stolen too. They have two of their vehicles back, but many questions remain.

Smoke from wildfires will descend into South Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Education is encouraging K-12 schools to take a phonics-based approach to teaching reading.

