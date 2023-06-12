SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 6. Take a look at the top headlines with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A man was arrested Sunday night after pointing a gun at police.

An arrest was made on a man Sunday night for assaulting another person with a large hammer.

Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the tanker truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway, Pennsylvania’s top transportation official said Monday.

Youth plaintiffs said warming temperatures were harming their health and threatening their futures as a closely-watched climate trial kicked off Monday in Montana.

Fraudsters used the Social Security numbers of dead people and federal prisoners to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected those benefits in multiple states.

