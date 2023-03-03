SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 3. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A man who’s been in and out of prison in Minnesota is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of pulling a knife on a man outside a Sioux Falls store.

A man and woman are behind bars and police are searching for a third person following a business break-in.

The Summit League Championships will feature a five-day, 18-game event for the first time in conference history. The action gets underway today at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

President Biden said Thursday he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point” in the wake of a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the community.

Less than 24 hours after a South Carolina jury convicted him of murdering his wife and 22-year-old son, disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh learned his fate.

The trend next week is looking colder, with the coldest air still on the horizon late next week. We could easily be 20 degrees below normal by day 7.

