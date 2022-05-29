SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Following a late-night/early morning round of severe weather across eastern portions of KELOLAND, we’ll need to watch the skies once more as we head later into Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Sioux Falls to protest gun violence in the aftermath of last week’s deadly school shooting in Texas.

A stabbing in northeast Sioux Falls sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

