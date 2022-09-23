SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man who is likely to be South Dakota’s next Attorney General says he would have handled allegations of misuse of the state airplane differently. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says criminal matters should not be handled by the Government Accountability Board.

Absentee voting starts today for the general election in November. On the ballot voters can choose who’d they like to see as the next governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and others. Lincoln County is already sending out a thousand absentee ballots, but they still have a lot of work to do before November.

Recent data from the Secretary of State’s office shows a decline in registered Democrats but a rise of Independent registrations.

Some very small items will be housed inside the very massive Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls. The company announced on Thursday that initial operations will begin within a few weeks with a full-launch coming next year.

Runners for the 437 Project have hit the South Dakota highways. Twelve participants are each running 40 miles to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. The run started in Belle Fourche yesterday. It will finish on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is putting a spotlight on dogs. The venue is hosting its first-ever Superpower Dog Day on Saturday.

High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.