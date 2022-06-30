SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Following last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls last night to march for abortion rights.

That march ended with a large police presence. People were sitting in the road on 14th Street, and police used smoke to disperse them.

A family who lost a loved one almost four months ago now wants to help other families so they don’t have to experience the same tragedy.

Wednesday, Deadwood marked the 20th Anniversary of the Grizzly Gulch fire which caused the evacuation of residents from that city and nearby Lead.

The saga for a Sioux Falls business continues after a chemical accident left many of its customers angry.

A bipartisan organization has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem. The group claims a 2020 law – requiring petition circulators to live in the state for 30 days before collecting signatures – goes against the constitution.

Twenty-four local kids will be opening up shop today to show the community their business ideas.

