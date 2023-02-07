SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of Midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A bill that would have clarified the language of South Dakota’s abortion ban has been tabled by the bill’s sponsor.

Republican representative Taylor Rehfeldt introduced House Bill 1169 to expand the definition of “the life of the mother” to provide clarification to medical providers.

Two people in South Dakota who purchased tickets for the Powerball Lottery won $50,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls; the other in Pierre.

The gambling industry’s national trade group predicts that 1 in 5 American adults will make a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The American Gaming Association says over 50 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the game.

President Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address to the American people tonight, where he plans to tout what he considers economic progress, with the lowest unemployment rate in half a century.

