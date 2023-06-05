SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Aberdeen are hoping several videos will help them track down thieves who have been breaking into parked cars.

A woman from the Madison area is recovering in a burn unit in St. Paul, Minnesota, after an accident four weeks ago where her clothing caught on fire. She later had part of both her legs amputated.

An Iowa company has placed a 13 million dollar bid to buy the bankrupt pork plant in Windom, Minnesota.

The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million dollars in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states.

A busy street in Sioux Falls will be partially closed to traffic starting Monday.

The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie took over Good Earth State Park Sunday to showcase the art and music of Native American culture.

Another warm summer day is ahead for much of KELOLAND with highs expected into the 80s and lower 90s for most areas. The cycle of scattered rain will also develop later today.

