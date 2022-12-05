SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night.

Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of the city.

A Sioux Falls motorcycle group hit the road throughout Central Sioux Falls yesterday, to assist those in need.

After one of their buses was involved in a crash, and another had the catalytic converter stolen, educators at Ace Academy are fundraising to purchase another van

The work week forecast is starting off with a mix of rain and freezing rain south of Sioux Falls. Roads have been slick in spots, so be careful as you travel into NW IA.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.