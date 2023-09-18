SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 18. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A New York man is behind bars in Rapid City accused of second-degree murder.

Two cross-country truck drivers who said they were refused service at the Sioux Falls Dennys are telling their side of the story.

A Brookings home — where first responders rescued 35 animals — was not suitable for people or animals to live in.

House Republicans’ proposed short-term spending bill is facing internal opposition that could sink the measure and complicate the conference’s attempt to show unity in its opening offer to the Senate and White House.

Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran were freed Monday and headed home as part of a deal that saw nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen.

