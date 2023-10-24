SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested, accused of trying to lure a child into his car back in August.

A 91-year-old rural Canton man is in jail this morning on a half-million-dollar bond cash only.

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who pulled guns on a victim and stole his car.

One person is dead and another is hurt after a plane crash northwest of Pierre Monday afternoon.

A 4-year-old boy is dead after an SUV crashed north of Lennox Monday afternoon.

The Transformation Project has moved to a new building in Sioux Falls, offering more space to better serve the LGBTQ+ community.

Much colder air is on its way…

