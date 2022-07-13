SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday’s officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.

Crime is not uncommon in the area of 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. And often, the incidents take place near this corner gas station. However, the owner says several of them start elsewhere in the city and just end near his store. He still believes the area is a safe place to be.

Meanwhile Authorities with the Oglala Sioux Tribe are searching for a missing baby. Investigators say 1-year-old Leland Poor Thunder was last seen on July 4 while visiting his non-custodial mother Haley Shay Lakota of Rapid City. Since then, neither baby or mother has been seen.

A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Brown County over the weekend. Aberdeen police says it happened Sunday evening. During the traffic stop, Aberdeen Police Department Service Dog Neko was deployed on the car. A search found around a pound of meth worth well over $10,000.

For the first time in two decades the value of the dollar and the euro are equal. The euro’s value has dropped about 12% since the start of the year– finally hitting equal to the U.S. dollar. It’s welcome news for the millions of Americans traveling to Europe this summer who historically have had to pay more for everything on their trip.

A big parking ramp with a giant, gray blank side has a prominent place in downtown Sioux Falls on East 10th Street. Erica Beck, chief of staff to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, says the aim is to zero in on an October or November announcement that they’ll be seeking interest in development at this spot. A mural is planned, too, but only to be temporary.

U-pick events are returning to one Elk Point flower farm. Christy Heckathorn started Fleurish Flower Farm last year to share her passion of flowers with others. Starting on Sunday, U-pick events will be returning to the farm, giving customers the opportunity to pick and arrange their own flowers.

