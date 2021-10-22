62 pounds of cocaine seized; police looking for missing 12-year-old; house moving in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We expect to learn more details today about a drug bust in Sioux Falls involving 62 pounds of cocaine.

This morning, Sioux Falls police still need your help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers say Autumn Davis was last seen at her apartment near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue early Thursday morning.

A heads up for your morning commute in the Sioux Falls area. Police say a house will be on the move this morning around 9 a.m. The streets that will be impacted include West 60th Street North, Lewis Avenue, Bensen Road, Minnesota Avenue, and 471st Avenue.

It’s a big weekend in Brookings as South Dakota State University celebrates Hobo Day.

