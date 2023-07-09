SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 9. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Sioux Falls woman died in a solo, four-wheeler accident just northeast of Sioux Falls Saturday.

It was a busy night for firefighters northwest of Sioux Falls battling a house fire.

Native American art, music and fashion filled The Levitt space.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival kicked off this weekend with thousands of people coming to see the show. The festival holds art made all over the world, and it can range from pieces of work to live music.

