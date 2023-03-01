SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police say a driver likely won’t face charges in connection to a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Four Texas residents have been arrested and accused of an ATM burglary in South Dakota.

Crews arriving on the scene learned that a puppy had run under the hood of a vehicle and wedged himself in the engine.

Brian Maher is resigning as the Executive Director of the Board of Regents in South Dakota.

A bar east of Sioux Falls won’t be granted three additional malt beverage and wine licenses for now.

One of the premier snowmobile race series in the world is setting up shop at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

The countdown is on for the Summit League Basketball Tournament.This year’s KELOLAND Summit League Tournament Preview Show is set to air Thursday.

These bands of snow will continue to march east through the morning, with increasing northwest winds over 40mph blowing into the Watertown area as well.

