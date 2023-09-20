SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The University of South Dakota has had four sexual assaults reported since the beginning of the semester, which has some students on edge.

The Sioux Falls man at the center of a house break-in and fire last month is now charged with arson.

Denny’s has provided a statement to KELOLAND News about the allegations from two Black truckers.

Local dealerships say more and more customers are giving EVs strong consideration, especially as gas prices keep climbing. But like any new technology, it will take some getting used to.

A long-time Radio personality in Sioux Falls has died.

Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill will be hosting a fundraiser for a Sioux Falls Roosevelt soccer player who suffered a major injury during a game against Harrisburg last week.

Senior Dawson Aberson is the team’s goalkeeper.

That picture will be changing Friday night into Saturday as the main system pulls into the plains. Expect several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

