SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, March 15.

A Watertown child care provider – accused of killing a little boy in her care – is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

Tuesday a judge sentenced 32-year-old Jevon McLeod to 40 years behind bars, which is the maximum sentence.

A White River man was arrested — accused of stabbing a man.

A Lincoln County Deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash and pursuit earlier this morning.

Last week, national publication mother jones released an investigation into a secret group of lawmakers and anti-transgender organizations working on bills across the country. That group involved several South Dakota lawmakers.

Over the last month, two house explosions happened in the Madison area related to snow covering gas meters.

One of the most successful golfers in South Dakota history is taking a swing at professional golf.

The SDSU women are back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2021.

Get ready for another blast of winter weather to end the week. New winter storm watches have been posted for parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND starting late tonight into tomorrow.

