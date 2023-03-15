SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Watertown child care provider – accused of killing a little boy in her care – is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

Child care provider accused of killing baby expected to change plea

Tuesday a judge sentenced 32-year-old Jevon McLeod to 40 years behind bars, which is the maximum sentence.

32-year-old sentenced in fentanyl bust

A White River man was arrested — accused of stabbing a man.

White River man arrested in Monday morning stabbing

A Lincoln County Deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash and pursuit earlier this morning.

Deputy injured during Lincoln County pursuit

Last week, national publication mother jones released an investigation into a secret group of lawmakers and anti-transgender organizations working on bills across the country. That group involved several South Dakota lawmakers.

How South Dakota became the front line of anti-trans legislation

Over the last month, two house explosions happened in the Madison area related to snow covering gas meters.

Arlington Fire Dept. clearing out resident’s gas meters upon request

One of the most successful golfers in South Dakota history is taking a swing at professional golf.

Ryan Jansa plans to take a swing at professional golf

The SDSU women are back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2021.

Brookings fans react to women’s SDSU team heading to NCAA

Get ready for another blast of winter weather to end the week. New winter storm watches have been posted for parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND starting late tonight into tomorrow.

Spring-like today; Blizzard tomorrow for part of KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.