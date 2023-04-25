SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

American manufacturing giant 3M will cut 6,000 jobs to reduce costs as global demand for goods slows, the company said Tuesday.

Rain has been lingering in portions of NW KELOLAND, while the rest of KELOLAND has been able to get in on a mainly dry afternoon.

Communities in northeast Iowa along the Mississippi River are bracing for major flooding this week. Preparations are underway for a crest that could possibly be the second-highest ever in Marquette.

In Minnesota, several communities are still under a flood warning, but the National Weather Service says conditions this week will help to lower water levels.

