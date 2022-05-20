SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Rapid City police officer is accused of taking money from Central High School. The South Dakota Attorney General’s office charged 41-year-old Matthew Hower with petty theft.

Lawmakers in Pierre were the ones who put Constitutional Amendment C on the June primary ballot. And many of the candidates running for state Senate and House say they support the measure. KELOLAND News reached out to the more than 100 candidates seeking legislative office and received more than 60 responses.

Advocates and state leaders across South Dakota are working to address a shortage of available day care– a problem many parents face as they undergo the difficult task of finding someone trustworthy to care for their children while they’re at work.

In Friday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll hear from day care providers and the state about how they are trying to help ease the stress of finding child care.

A Sioux falls area lawn service is working with its insurance company to replace hundreds of lawns. Kut and Kill owner, Tate Eining says an employee accidentally applied the wrong chemical creating a chemical burn on 302 lawns.

Custer State Park is getting a brand new visitor’s center and it’s all about bison. This morning, you have the opportunity to attend the grand opening of the Bison Center.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center Says that ‘The Judds: the Final Tour’ will carry on this fall. It will be a tribute and celebration of Naomi Judd. It will Feature Wynonna and Martina McBride, with the possibility of other guests joining the concert.

Giving back to the community is a core principle in the girl scouts and one local girl did just that, by training a search and rescue dog. Isabele Johnson and her dog Atlanta have been completing dog search and rescue training for the past four years.

