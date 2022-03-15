SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are looking for two men who robbed a business on the north side of town.

A Sioux Falls man is admitting to his role in a sex trafficking case involving a teenage girl.

Three years ago this week, a storm flooded many areas in and around Sioux Falls.

Wednesday morning the Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will deliver his state of the city address.

It’s not the basketball tournament they were dreaming of, but the SDSU women are set to compete in the WNIT.

And from the WNIT to the NCAA tournaments… KELOLAND Sports has got you covered.

