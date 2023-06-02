SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

On Tuesday a Rapid City police officer drew his weapon and shot a suspect while enforcing a “no contact” order. This is the third officer-involved shooting of the year in South Dakota.

Rapid City police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man accused of shooting a six-year-old boy.

The Sioux Falls Police Department, Highway Patrol, and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office held a saturation patrol this weekend, targeting high-speed drivers.

A bear has made its way into northeastern South Dakota.

It’s been 75 years since the first blast at the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Some utility rates in Sioux Falls could be increasing over the next four years, including the treatment of wastewater.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she is deploying 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border later this summer.

It’s shaping up to be another hot day in much of eastern and central KELOLAND. The high was 93 yesterday in Aberdeen and we’ll close to that again today.

