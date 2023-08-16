SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 16. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the eastern side of the city.

Three people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 90 west of Sioux Falls.

A teenage girl is dead after falling from a moving pickup in Rapid City last week.

Authorities are investigating yet another vehicle and train crash south of Harrisburg.

An SDSU cheerleader is relearning how to drive with her left foot and getting used to her new prosthetic after having her right leg amputated in October from a rare medical condition.

A Sioux Falls-based band has become a mainstay during the Sturgis Rally.

It’s shaping up to be a hotter day across KELOLAND.

